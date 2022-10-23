New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for November to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money. Classes include single and multi-session classes provided in interactive and self-paced online formats.

The full class schedule for November 2022 and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/nvmeclasses and include the following:

Money management

My Money Works: Tuesdays, Nov. 1-29, 10-11 a.m. Gain the skills and confidence to stretch money, pay bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Managing Your Money workshops: Wednesdays, Nov. 2-16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn to budget, repair a credit score, and create a savings plan. Come for one, two, or all three workshops. Nov. 2: “Budgeting Basics;” Nov. 9: “Let’s Talk About Credit;” Nov. 16: “Build Your Savings.”

Build a career

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10-11 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point in the right direction. The class will include what to consider when making a career choice and offer resources helpful for success. (Also offered Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec, 6, 10-11 a.m.)

Building a Strong Future: Wednesdays, Nov. 2-16, 10-11:30 a.m. Take steps toward work that aligns with personal values and skills while also meeting individual needs, such as desired salary and benefits. Begin building a plan for a strong future in three 90-minute class sessions.

Building Confidence: Tuesdays, Nov. 8-22, 10-11 a.m. Whether navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply trying to be more confident, join this class to learn concrete tools to build your confidence and keep it strong.

Job Search Workshops: Tuesdays, Nov. 8 – 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Come to one, two, or all three of these workshops. Nov. 8: “Job Search Strategies;” Nov. 15: “Resume Strategies;” Nov. 22: “Interview Strategies.”

Start a business

Introduction to Self-Employment: Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon-1 p.m.

The class covers the pros and cons of owning a business, steps needed for start-up, major elements of a business plan, and resources for success. (Also offered Tuesday, Dec. 6, noon-1 p.m.)

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 12-1 p.m. Learn how to organize financial records, understand tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

Self-paced classes

Grow Your Business Online: Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence and website for a small business. Made possible by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine. Enroll anytime. Complete by Saturday, Dec. 31.

My Next Career Move: Assess personal skills, interests, and experiences, and relate them to career options. Identify high-growth job fields, explore education and training options. Strengthen a resume for a targeted job search. Enroll by Nov. 18. Complete by Saturday, Dec. 31.

To sign up for any of the above classes, visit bit.ly/nvmeclasses or call 621-3440.

New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, New Ventures Maine helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information go to newventuresmaine.org.

