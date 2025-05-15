Twin Villages Foodbank Farm In Full Swing

Twin Villages Foodbank Farm in Damariscotta is in full swing, with over 10,000 pounds of food already planted in the ground in the first two weeks of May.

Onions, chard, beets, lettuce, cabbage, kale, and broccolini are growing in the fields on Belvedere Road, thanks to many experienced staff and volunteers. With four returning staff, the farm is planting seeds for their best season yet.

The first fresh organically grown produce of the season will be ready to harvest mid-June to go to seven Lincoln County food pantries and many youth programs and share tables.

In its 10th season, Twin Villages Foodbank Farm continues to invest in many improvements to make the three-acre farm even more efficient, with new equipment and soil amendments on a wider scale. The farm plans to grow more storage crops to meet the demand for food during the winter months.

Last season Twin Villages Foodbank Farm made it into February with storage crops like cabbage, carrots, beets, and onions for donation to pantries. The storage crops are held in Twin Villages Foodbank Farm’s large community storage hub in Darrows Barn, thanks to a partnership with Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust.

Over 400 students are scheduled to join the farm in the fields this season to help plant, weed, and harvest crops for their neighbors. They learn new skills, taste a recipe in the fields thanks to Farms at the Y, and have fun, all while making a difference in their community.

With over 500,000 pounds of food grown and donated for the community, Twin Villages Foodbank Farm continues to be a reliable and consistent source of food for everyone. For more information, go to twinvillagesfarm.org or coastalrivers.org.

