Twin Villages Memorial Day Parade May 29

The Twin Villages Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42 will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

The parade starts on Mills Road in Newcastle and will turn onto Main Street and end in Damariscotta at the Bristol Road intersection.

Lineup for the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Mills Road in Newcastle.

All veterans are invited to attend, either by walking or riding. Floats, horses, walking units, bands, and antique vehicles are welcome. Anything patriotic to support veterans is welcome to participate.

No political entries will be allowed.

Veterans barbecue

A free barbeque will be held at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42 on Upper Main Street in Damariscotta after the parade. All veterans and Legion members, including their family and guests, are invited to attend. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and salads will be served.

