UMaine Extension 4-H Offers New Club for Youth of All Ages

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new club for youth, ages 5 – 19, who are interested in becoming 4-H members. Meetings will be held from 6 – 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, Dec. 16, and Jan. 20.

The “4-H for All” club is a way for youth and families to learn about 4-H and connect with others across Maine. Youth will choose a project of their own to complete and discover how to become more involved in Maine 4-H.

The club is free to join; registration is required. Participants may register online at shorturl.at/zPW45. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, participants should contact Sara King at 743-6329 or sara.king@maine.edu.

