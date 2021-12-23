UMaine Extension Offers Webinar Bundles for Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering bundles of prerecorded webinars about various gardening-related topics for last-minute gift shoppers.

The on-demand webinars series includes bundles of three to four prerecorded webinars about starting and maintaining a home orchard, gardening with native plants, composting and soil health, and seed selection and starting. The webinars allow viewers to watch and learn at their own pace and include lists of recommended resources.

The webinar bundles are offered on a sliding scale fee of $0–$30. More information about how to purchase the bundles is available on the gardening webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Long, 743-6329; extension.gardening@maine.edu.

