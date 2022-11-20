United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s 2022 fall fundraising campaign was marked with many successes and tremendous volunteer and donor support, according to campaign chair Mara Pennell.

Attending the organization’s finale celebration at Bowdoin College’s Moulton Union Wednesday, Nov. 9, Pennell, Bath Savings vice president of commercial lending, said the fall campaign has raised $1,569,095 to date, or 95% of the campaign’s goal.

“We are so, so close to the goal,” said Pennell. “These are challenging times and our community needs us. The campaign will continue. We are asking people throughout the Midcoast to help all of us, our family members, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and community, by raising $100,000 by the end of the year. I know we can do it! I cannot wait to see what we can do when we put our community first!”

All residents who can are asked to give by going online at uwmcm.org/donate, texting “DONATE2UW” to 41444, or sending a donation to United Way, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath, ME, 04530.

Donations help Midcoast people in need with food, shelter, fuel assistance, health care, volunteer matches for isolated seniors, Big Brothers and Big Sisters for adolescents, home visiting for new parents, high-quality child care, and much more. Thirty-six local agencies rely on United Way funding, as well as initiatives such as 211 Maine, the Diaper Project, the CA$H Coalition, and more. More information on United Way’s results in improving lives can be found online at uwmcm.org.

“It will take our entire community to meet the big goals United Way is working toward: giving children the best start in life, building financial stability, and helping all of us live the healthiest, most connected lives possible,” said Pennell.

Approximately 80 community leaders and volunteers attended the event celebrating the campaign. Pennell and United Way Board Chair Joel Merry thanked the volunteer campaign cabinet, loaned executives, Development Director Nicole Evans, and the rest of the United Way staff who organized and led the campaign.

Awards

Campaign awards presented during the finale included the overall campaign excellence award, which went to Hannaford.

United Way’s Volunteer of the Year Award went to Megan Smith-Pinkham, of Bath Savings.

L.L.Bean and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works received outstanding organizational support awards.

Campaign division awards went to Woodex Bearing Company and MECO Seals, MSAD 75 Schools, Wright-Pierce, LincolnHealth, and Coastal Kids Preschool in Damariscotta.

Additional great campaigns were held at Crooker Construction, Bowdoin College, RSU 1 and AOS 98-Boothbay Schools, the City of Bath, Morong Brunswick, and many other workplaces.

For more information, go to uwmcm.org.

