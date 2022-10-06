United Way of Mid Coast Maine is looking ahead to the future needs of Lincoln County residents and welcomes community feedback at a strategic planning session in Newcastle on Friday, Oct. 14.

“United Way brings people together to build a strong, compassionate community that helps all of us, our families, friends, colleagues, employees, and neighbors,” said Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine.

“In these outreach forums we are asking community members to help create a shared vision of what we most want for our future, and how we can guide our actions to create that future,” Reinertsen said.

The community forum in Newcastle is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. An earlier session will be held in Brunswick on the same day from 7:30-9:30 a.m. At the morning session, prior to discussion, a light lunch will be served, as well as coffee and a continental breakfast. Community members will also have the option to participate in an anonymous online strategic planning survey, which will be posted on online at uwmcm.org and publicized in late October.

For almost 65 years, UWMCM, together with local partners, has provided valuable and essential services to people in Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties, and in the towns of Brunswick and Harpswell. Their mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities is the current guiding their efforts towards providing the best start for children, building financial stability, and helping everyone live healthier, more connected lives. United Way of Mid Coast Maine‘s Board of Directors initiated this strategic planning project in recognition of the immense challenges faced by community members, as well as the opportunities that exist to create solutions.

The Friday, Oct. 14 community forums follow a previous strategic planning session with funded partner agencies in August.

To participate in one of the sessions, RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 12, at uwmcm.org/feedback, or by contacting United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s office at 443-9752.

