Upcoming Vaccine, Microchip Clinics for Pets

Several times each year, Midcoast Humane holds low-cost vaccination clinics for dogs and cats in the community. Clinics take place in different locations throughout 40 communities and are made possible by volunteers, including the veterinarians.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, a clinic will be held at the Richmond town office, 26 Gardiner St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

A clinic will also be held Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cumberland town office, 290 Tuttle Road.

Pricing is $15 for the rabies vaccine and $25 for microchips. Flea and tick treatments will be available for purchase.

Due to COVID-19, Midcoast Humane is currently performing curbside rabies clinics, in which volunteers will bring pets from their owner’s cars into the building for the vaccination and will deliver them back to the car when the vaccination is complete. If a pet cannot be taken in to see the vet without its owner, this service is not the best option.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. Owners should bring records of pets’ previous vaccinations if available. Due to its limited capacity, Midcoast Humane can accept a maximum of three pets per client.

Make sure animals are indeed due for vaccinations. Over-vaccinating can cause short and long term adverse side effects and has been linked to cancer and immune problems.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

