US Harbors Announces Voting for ‘Best Harbor’

Online voting began April 18 in the fourth annual “Best Harbor in the U.S.” contest at usharbors.com/best-harbor-2022.

Participation is open to everyone, including the 10-plus million people who use US Harbors for their coastal and marine weather, tides charts, and harbor-local boating and fishing information. The contest has seen tremendous growth over the years, according to a news release, with considerable competition as coastal communities around the country vie for the title of “Best Harbor in the U.S.”

The purpose of the contest is to promote the strength and vitality of coastal communities: Past winners have been harbors whose residents are passionate about where they live and work and have strong communication networks. These kinds of networks are vital in supporting the resilience – and sustainability – of coastal communities as they face the impacts of climate change and other events.

Voting for this year’s Best Harbor contest is open through May 31. Participation is limited to one vote per user. People can vote on any of the 1,400-plus harbors US Harbors provides coastal weather and tides for, from Maine to Hawaii, Florida to Alaska, and the Great Lakes.

Winning harbors will be announced on June 7. Special commemorative plaques recognizing their win will be given to the overall winner, and each of the six regional winners (e.g., Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Gulf Coast, Pacific, and Great Lakes). Additionally, US Harbors will throw a special live awards event with harbormasters and residents of the winning harbors at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

In 2021 over 200,000 people from around the country participated in the annual contest: They voted online, shared photos and stories of their harbors, and most importantly they spread the word in their local communities to get others to join them.

Previous “Best Harbor” winners have included Charlevoix, Michigan (2021); Depoe Bay, Oregon (2020); and Padanaram, Massachusetts (2019).

2022 social media hashtags for the contest are #bestharbor2022 #bestharbor #lovemyharbor.

