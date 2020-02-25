Vaccinations to be Discussed on LCTV

On Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., LCTV will air an important interview with Dr. Andrew Russ, a pediatrician and the associate vice president for medical affairs at LincolnHealth. Russ will be interviewed on “Community Conversations” by host Marva Nesbit.

Russ will be discussing the issue of vaccinations. A related question will appear on the primary ballot on March 3. He will talk about the controversy around the vaccination issue including the “big pharma” argument and the seriousness of the childhood diseases associated with vaccines. The confusion around the wording of the question will also discussed. A “no” vote will continue the state immunization requirement. A “yes” vote will repeal the requirement for vaccinations for students, employees of nursery schools, and employees of health care facilities.

This is a very important discussion of a significant issue impacting the future of vaccinations and the community. Tune in to listen and learn. “Community Conversations” airs on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. (a new time and day) and is repeated throughout the week as well as being available on demand. LCTV is available on Spectrum channel 1301, Tidewater channel 7, and at lctv.org. Ideas for topics of discussion are welcomed. Contact LCTV at 563-6338.

