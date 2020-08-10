Advanced Search
Vaccine Clinics at Miles Campus for Children

at

Lincoln Medical Partners is offering two vaccination clinics for children under 18 at the Watson Health Center on LincolnHealth’s Miles campus. The clinics will run on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is a good opportunity for parents to ensure their children are up to date on their scheduled vaccinations. Appointments are required, and all patients and visitors will be asked a series of screening questions when they arrive.  Masks and hand sanitizer are also required.

To make an appointment, families may call 563-4250.

