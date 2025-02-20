Valentines for Round Pond Green

Daisy Girl Scout Troop 1754 made valentines for the residents of Round Pond Green at their recent meeting. The girls put much effort into creating the cards and made excellent use of the various stickers, markers, and craft supplies available.

The kindergarten and first grade students are learning the meaning of the Girl Scout promise and law this year. This activity shows them being friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, and helping people.

The following day two of the Daisy Scouts, along with leaders Mary Closson and Laurie McBurnie, delivered the cards to each resident at Round Pond Green.

