Fall is in the air, and Veggies to Table is busy harvesting tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, zucchini, pumpkins, squash, and more. They have now donated more than 36,000 pounds of organic produce and more than 40,000 joyful flower stems to those in need of food and joy in just over three years.

Sweepstakes update

There is still time to enter Veggies to Table‘s French themed sweepstakes for a chance to win a week in a Paris apartment, a weekend in Montreal, French chocolates, cookbooks, linens, soap and so much more. Enter to help them grow even more produce to donate to the 1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults who go hungry daily in Maine. The sweepstakes ends Saturday, Sept. 17 and winners will be drawn Thursday, Sept. 22.

Macaron Class

Join Veggies to Table founder, and French native, Alain Ollier for a French macaron cooking class Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Penobscot Bay Language school in Rockland. Learn to make these delicious treats and go home with some too, bien sûr! There will also be beautiful Veggies to Table flowers for sale in the gardens of the school. Space limited: Sign up at veggiestotable.org/events-listings/macaron-class-and-flower-pop-up.

Fall help, glass jars, chips, leaves and more

Veggies to Table can use more helping hands this fall to harvest, plant, mow, mulch, prune, and prepare the farm for winter. They can also use help planting garlic and tulips and digging and dividing dahlias, with grant writing, events, and other tasks behind the scenes.

If you have chips and leaves, they will happily take them off your hands to use to mulch the farm. Glass jars are welcome too. Rather than recycle them, Veggies to Table will use them to keep their donated flower bouquets fresh!

For more information email erica@veggiestotable.org or go to veggiestotable.org.

