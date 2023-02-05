The Veggies to Table Dahlia Tuber Shop is now officially live. The shop is selling a select amount of 100% organic tubers. Choose between the many gorgeous pink and orange varieties, or surprise with a mystery mix, which will be a selection of the many spectacular dahlias grown on the farm, while supplies last.

Prices range from $10 for one tuber to $100 for 11 tubers. Quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchases will directly help feed those experiencing hunger and needing flower joy in the community.

The farm may be covered in snow, but spring is just around the corner. Seeds are ordered, crop plans well underway, the new pond is full, and the crew is ready to hit the ground running.

Housing for staff, volunteers, and interns is one of Veggies to Table’s main goals for 2023. Organizers are currently deep in planning mode and progress is being made with some exciting partnerships under exploration.

In the meantime, Veggies to Table is open to creative housing solutions so the farm’s crew can live comfortably and close by. Whether it is an apartment, cabin, home, yurt, tiny house, or extra room; for a week to a long-term lease, Veggies to Table will explore all solutions.

All ideas are welcome. For more information related to housing issues, email Erica at erica@veggiestotable.org.

To order Dahlia Tubers, go to veggiestotable.org/dahlias.

For more information on Veggies to Table, go to veggiestotable.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

