Veggies to Table Expands Growth, Partnerships

Veggies to Table is excited to enter into its second season as a grow-to-donate farm in Newcastle. Despite challenging times, the Veggies to Table team is ready to serve their community by growing fresh organic produce to donate to those experiencing food insecurity. In its first season the farm donated more than 4,350 pounds of organic produce to community members in need. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, that need is even greater now, and the farm plans to double the amount of food donated this year.

Veggies to Table’s 2020 season began with the donation of more than 1,000 packets of seeds to local pantries to help people start a home garden and grow their own food.

The farm has already planted thousands of onions, carrots, beets, and celery plants, over 250 tomato plants, as well as many eggplants, peas, potatoes, peppers, zucchini, and tons of garlic. They are already harvesting salad greens including kale, radishes, and spinach. All work on the farm is conducted with special COVID-19 protocols such as masks, social distancing, hand washing, and sanitizing.

Volunteers will be needed for the next round of planting, which will include hundreds of cucumbers, melons, watermelons, squash, and pumpkin seedlings. The team is also growing turnips, shallots, parsley, basil, dill, celeriac, parsnips, chard, and many varieties of flowers that will be donated to bring joy and beauty along with the nutritional produce.

Veggies to Table’s partners include Healthy Lincoln County, FARMS at the Y, Wayfinder School, Boothbay YMCA, the Newcastle, Jefferson, Boothbay, and Waldoboro Food Pantries, Sproul Block, Lincoln Academy, and Wiscasset Middle High School.

Veggies to Table is also working with South Bristol potter Alexsondra Tomasulo, who has generously offered to donate 10% of the proceeds on sales of her handmade mugs and bowls to Veggies to Table. Visits to her South Bristol studio can be arranged anytime. Alexsondra’s pieces can be viewed online at facebook.com/Alexsondra367 and studio visits may be arranged by calling 380-1902.

Veggies to Table is also currently raising funds to build cold storage before autumn so produce can be stored, and those in need can enjoy organic veggies year-round. More information is available at its website, veggiestotable.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

