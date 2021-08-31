Veggies to Table Farm News

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A lot has been happening at Veggies to Table over the past few weeks! As fall quickly approaches we are working on getting some of the last few crops planted for the season— including watermelon radish, carrots, beets, and turnips. We are also thrilled to be harvesting tomatoes, beans, tomatillos, cucumbers, zucchini– and some of our first pumpkins and winter squash of the season and look forward to many more in the coming weeks.

In addition, our cold storage building in progressing. This space is a much needed addition to the farm, and it will allow us to keep our veggies fresh as they await delivery to our community partners. Additionally, it will allow us to store our harvest into the leaner months to distribute when the need is greatest. We thank No Kid Hungry and the Rugged Elegance Foundation for making this building possible.

At Veggies to Table we continue to be excited about our flower fairy initiative. Each week we make bouquets from flowers that we grow on the farm and donate them to nurses and employees at Lincoln Health to show appreciation for their service during these challenging times. Additionally, we are donating flowers to local pantries and other partners such as the Lincoln County Gleaner sharing tables. We hope to spread joy throughout the community.

We continue to raise money for a propagation greenhouse so we can grow more food for our community. For more information, to donate, or visit us on the farm, go to veggiestotable.org.

