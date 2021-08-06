Veggies to Table Flower Fairies

Veggies to Table loves flowers, beautiful flowers. And we adore spreading the flower love. Not only do we donate our nutritious organic produce to pantries, schools, and summer lunch and after school programs, but we also donate our gorgeous flowers to those in need of joy. This season we have ramped up both our veggie and flower production so we can donate even more of our farm-grown produce to those in need and we will be giving our ‘food for the soul’ to an even wider audience. To that end we have dubbed ourselves the ‘flower fairies’ and we are excited to have LincolnHealth as a new partner. During each week of the summer flower season we will donate a few bouquets to be randomly given to nurses to boost their day. Additionally, we will arbitrarily drop off bouquets around town.

Flower CSA

We are also pleased to have successfully begun our first ever summer flower Community Supported Agriculture program last week. All proceeds will be used towards growing nutritious produce for those experiencing hunger in our community.

For more information, to volunteer, donate, or visit the farm: veggiestotable.org, info@veggiestotable.org, or 253-9803.

