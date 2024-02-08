Veggies to Table Launches Dahlia Joy Fundraiser

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Local nonprofit Veggies to Table is looking ahead to the coming growing season with the launch of its Dahlia Joy Fundraiser this week.

Veggies to Table, based in Newcastle, is dedicated to ending local hunger by growing and donating top-quality organic produce and flowers to local folks experiencing hunger and needing joy.

Last year Veggies to Table donated and sold thousands of both their dahlia flowers and tubers. The flowers were donated to food pantries, hospitals, local businesses, and directly to community members. The tubers raised necessary funds for the farm and provided flowers for local homes.

While Veggies to Table had hoped to be able to run the same tuber sale and flower donation program again this year, dahlia mosaic virus was discovered in the farm’s field. Sadly, they had to make the agonizing decision to dispose of all of their 1,500 dahlia tubers, and to start fresh this season with tubers purchased from trusted sources.

“Knowing our dahlias are healthy is our No. 1 priority, despite the heartbreak of having to dispose of so much beauty,” said Veggies to Table Executive Director Erica Berman.

Starting anew comes with a hefty price tag, and a cost of over $20,000 to buy and plant a new crop of tubers. Each tuber costs between $10-$30.

Veggies to Table has launched the Dahlia Joy Fundraiser to recoup as much of this cost as possible. They are thrilled to report the fundraiser kicked off with a bang this week, thanks to First National Bank in Damariscotta, who generously committed $4,500 toward the cause. They are truly grateful for the ongoing support of First National Bank.

“Veggies to Table’s flowers are magical,” said Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry representative Allison Brooks. “Everyone is fighting their own battles and we never know what they are. When you hand someone a bouquet of Veggies to Table’s gorgeous flowers, you just made everything better for them instantly.”

Veggies to Table believes the virus was introduced through the innocent donation of tubers from a local farmer. No one Veggies to Table sold the tubers to reported issues, and they feel fairly certain the problem came from the donated dahlias which came after the sale, not the ones they sold.

Berman and her team have repeatedly seen the joy their flowers bring the community.

Help them spread that joy for years to come and make a contribution to their Dahlia Joy Fundraiser at bit.ly/dahliajoy.

