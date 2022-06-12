Veggies to Table grew and donated more than 16,000 pounds of organic produce to the hungry in the local community last season. This year, the non-profit Newcastle farm hopes to grow and donate even more. To this end, the farm is issuing a call for some extra helping hands as volunteer opportunities abound.

Cabbage, onions, celery, eggplants, and tomatoes are currently in the ground, but cucumbers, squash, melon, potatoes, and peppers still need to be planted.

Mowing and weed whacking will help keep the farm tidy and tick free. Also, the grass is used for mulch, thus saving precious resources.

Indoor opportunities include working virtually or in person on a variety of things from event planning, fundraising and marketing, to developing programs, writing press releases and grants, and community outreach. There are many ways to dig in, if not literally.

For those who want to help but do not have the time, donations of any amount are always welcome. All donations will be used for growing and donating more farm fresh produce.

For more information, visit veggiestotable.org, or call 253-9803.

