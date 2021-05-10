Veterans’ Dental Network Launches May 15

Gov. Janet Mills recently announced the formation of the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network in partnership with Northeast Delta Dental, participating dental clinics, and federally qualified health centers. The network will provide dental services to Maine’s veterans who otherwise could not afford them and will officially launch on May 15.

Lincoln County Dental, of Wiscasset, is one of the eight participating dental clinics.

The Maine Veterans’ Dental Network is the result of a $35,000 grant for veterans from Northeast Delta Dental, which has been divided among participating clinics and federally qualified health centers. Services will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis and will be available until funding runs out.

“The partnership will provide vital dental services to veterans across Maine, supporting their overall health and wellbeing,” Mills said. “It is another step forward in our commitment to serving and honoring Maine veterans. I am truly grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their generosity and to all the participating dental clinics, without which this program would not be possible.”

Working with community partners, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is creating a state-wide referral system to the clinics and will assist with connection to them. Any veteran who is not 100% service-connected to Veterans Affairs, doesn’t have dental insurance, and cannot afford to pay for dental care out of pocket, may contact the list of dental clinics or federally qualified health centers to enroll in the program.

Wabanaki Tribal Health Centers not offering dental services in-house may also refer their veteran dental patients to the clinic or federally qualified health center nearest to their community.

Under the grant, participating dental clinics can provide preventative, diagnostic, restorative, oral surgery, and major restorative. Services not provided under the grant include: dental implants, orthodontics, fixed bridges, telehealth, or personal protective equipment charges.

“It is clear that the state’s dental clinics are uniquely qualified to identify the veterans in their communities who most need access to oral health services,” said Sarah Sherman, director of strategic partnerships for Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services. “We are very hopeful that once a foundation is created for this program it will continue to grow.”

For more information or to access the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network, call Sherman at 430-5816 or email sarah.sherman@maine.gov.

