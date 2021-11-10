Veterans Dinner in Damariscotta

All veterans are invited to celebrate Veterans Day with a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11, at the American Legion Hall, 527 Main St., Damariscotta.
Dinner will include baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuits, and cake.
