Veterans Dinner in Damariscotta

All veterans are invited to celebrate Veterans Day with a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11, at the American Legion Hall, 527 Main St., Damariscotta.

Dinner will include baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuits, and cake.

