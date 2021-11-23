Villages of Light Returns Nov. 26-27

The fifth annual Villages of Light festival in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27. The elves are hard at work to spark community spirit this holiday season.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, a parade will make its way down Main Street to kick off the weekend festivities and Santa will be making a grand appearance. The parade lineup will begin at Lincoln County Publishing Co. on Mills Road in Newcastle. Those who would like to be in the parade, which will be the community’s first since November 2019, should call John Roberts at 380-6880.

On Saturday, Nov. 27 the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce will host its annual holiday movie. Similar to last year, it will be a drive-in movie located at the Renys Distribution Center on Route One in Newcastle. The movie, “The Polar Express,” will begin around 4:45 p.m., and the event will include cookies and a hot cocoa station, kids crafts to take home, and a special message from Santa.

For more information, follow Village of Light on Facebook.

