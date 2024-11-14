Villages of Light Returns Nov. 30

Now in its eighth year, the Villages of Light festival will return to spark one’s spirit and make the holidays bright.

The Villages of Light committee is a small volunteer group consisting of members of the community and the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau. The committee has been busy planning this year’s festival, which will include lining the Twin Villages with decorated Christmas trees, decorating the bridge with the help of the Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle and the Damariscotta Newcastle Lions Club, and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus at Lincoln Theater followed by a free holiday movie, “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” thanks to The Carpenter’s Boat Shop. To top off the festivities, Bangor Savings Bank and Rising Tide Co-op will generously provide attendees with hot cocoa and cookies.

The annual holiday parade will begin at dusk, approximately 4:30 p.m. Anyone who wishes to participate should email John Roberts at jroberts@lcnme.com with PARADE in the subject line.

Christmas tree sales are underway now. The committee has 70 4-foot trees to sell on a first-come, first-served basis. Each tree is delivered in a base with several strands of lights and a laminated name of the business or family name.

The cost of a tree is $100, and payment is due when the tree is reserved. Checks should be made out to Villages of Light and mailed to DRCC, P.O. Box 13, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Small tree deployment will take place at noon on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Each purchaser is responsible for putting on the lights and decorating the tree with ornaments. The purchasers are also responsible for removing the ornaments and lights before tree removal on Saturday, Jan. 4. Purchasers must also return the supplied lights at the Damariscotta Police Department between Jan. 2-10, 2024.

For more information, call Terri Herald at 380-4833 and follow the Villages of Light Facebook page.

