Villages of Light Reverse Parade Route

The Villages of Light’s annual Parade of Lights will be a reverse parade this year, with stationary floats positioned in three parking lots across the Twin Villages for spectators to drive by Saturday, Nov. 28.

The ideal route will start at the student parking lot at Lincoln Academy, 81 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle. Visitors will enter the upper driveway and make their way through the parking lot before taking a right turn onto Academy Hill Road.

Drivers should continue onto Main Street through Newcastle and Damariscotta, where they will see small decorated trees throughout the villages. Two large, lighted trees are in place at Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle and in front of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust in Damariscotta.

The next stop on the parade route will be CLC YMCA at 525 Main St., Damariscotta. The ideal traffic path turns right into the parking lot at the Y and proceeds around the perimeter of the lot. Visitors should exit the lot and turn right to return to Main Street.

The final stop on the parade path is Great Salt Bay Community School at 559 Main St., Damariscotta. Viewers will use the non-bus entrance and proceed around the front lot and then around to the back. Once complete, viewers are encouraged to turn right onto Main Street to help with traffic flow.

Floats and displays will be up from 4:30-6 p.m.

The Villages of Light committee is excited to host a parade this year in a manner that complies with social distancing requirements and offers a safe way for everyone to enjoy the lights.

