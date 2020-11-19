Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Villages of Light Seeks Participants for ‘Reverse Parade’

at

The Villages of Light Committee hopes to keep the spirit of the annual Parade of Lights alive with a “reverse parade” Saturday, Nov. 28.

With a large community gathering infeasible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reverse parade will offer a safe alternative by allowing spectators to view the creativity of the community from the comfort of their vehicles.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals can sign up to have a stationary display in one of three parking lots: at Lincoln Academy, Great Salt Bay Community School, or the Central Lincoln County YMCA. Setup will begin at 2 p.m.

The parking lots will be open for people to drive through from 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 28. All attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle to enjoy the displays.

For more information or to sign up, email villagesoflight@gmail.com or call John Roberts at 380-6880.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^