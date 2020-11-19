Villages of Light Seeks Participants for ‘Reverse Parade’

The Villages of Light Committee hopes to keep the spirit of the annual Parade of Lights alive with a “reverse parade” Saturday, Nov. 28.

With a large community gathering infeasible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reverse parade will offer a safe alternative by allowing spectators to view the creativity of the community from the comfort of their vehicles.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals can sign up to have a stationary display in one of three parking lots: at Lincoln Academy, Great Salt Bay Community School, or the Central Lincoln County YMCA. Setup will begin at 2 p.m.

The parking lots will be open for people to drive through from 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 28. All attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle to enjoy the displays.

For more information or to sign up, email villagesoflight@gmail.com or call John Roberts at 380-6880.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

