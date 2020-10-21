Villages of Light Seeks Tree Decorators

Although the event will look a little different this year, the Villages of Light Committee still plans to bring some cheer to Damariscotta and Newcastle this holiday season.

In the past, businesses, organizations, and individuals would sponsor a tree for $150. However, given the financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the local economy, the Villages of Light Committee has decided to forgo sponsorship payments and instead cover the costs for trees itself.

The committee, with permission from town officials in both Damariscotta and Newcastle, will place 40 trees strung with white lights throughout the Twin Villages in mid-November.

To sign up to decorate a tree, email villagesoflight@gmail.com. Tree decorating will be assigned on a first come, first served basis and locations will be assigned in early October.

The 2020 Villages of Light celebration will take place Saturday, Nov. 28. For more information about the event, find Villages of Light on Facebook.

