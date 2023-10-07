Villages of Light Seeks Volunteers

The Villages of Light Committee is in search of volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.

As the event enters its seventh year, the committee is seeking additional volunteers to help organize and pull off an event that brings holiday spirit to the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle. There are many jobs that need doing, so no matter one’s skill set, there is likely a way to assist.

The committee will host a planning meeting at noon on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the new Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau building at the intersection of Vine and Main streets in Damariscotta.

For more information, email John Roberts at jroberts@lcnme.com or call 380-6880.

