Villages of Light to Return with Traditional Parade

For its fifth year, the Villages of Light celebration will return in its traditional form with a parade through the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle on Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

Last year, due to of COVID-19 concerns, a stationary parade was held.

John Roberts, of the Villages of Light Committee, presented the plans to the Damariscotta Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, Oct. 20. He said the committee is also planning a drive-in showing of “The Polar Express” in the municipal parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Roberts said the committee is also planning to deploy three large pine trees, with one in front of the Damariscotta Region Information Bureau to help draw attention to the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce’s capital campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the building into the chamber’s permanent headquarters.

Roberts said the parade would start around 4:30 p.m. or close to sunset on Mills Road and run through Newcastle and Damariscotta to the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

The board of selectmen gave the green light for the Villages of Light celebration plans.

“No objections here,” Chair Daryl Fraser said.

