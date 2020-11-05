Villages Of Light: Tree Decorators Wanted, ‘Parade’ Spots Open

Although the event will look a little different this year, the Villages of Light Committee still plans to bring some cheer to Damariscotta and Newcastle this holiday season.

After receiving permission from town officials in both towns, the committee is moving forward with plans for this year’s celebration, which will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28.

“The whole point of this event is to bring joy to the community during the holidays,” said Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Hagen. “We need it more than ever this year, and we’re trying to make it happen in a safe, family-friendly way.”

The festivities will kick off Friday, Nov. 27 with a drive-in movie in Damariscotta’s municipal parking lot. Families are asked to bundle up like they would for a parade to enjoy a holiday favorite, which will be announced at a later date. Rumor has it a special message from the North Pole will precede the showing.

Saturday will consist of a “reverse parade,” in which stationary floats will be constructed in the parking lots of Lincoln Academy, Great Salt Bay Community School, and Central Lincoln County YMCA. Attendees will remain in their vehicles and drive through the lots to enjoy the displays.

In addition, this year’s celebration will also include the reappearance of large Christmas trees in Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle and at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust in Damariscotta. The trees will be placed Saturday, Nov. 21, depending on the weather.

Small Christmas trees will also return to the Twin Villages, and the committee is currently searching for volunteers to decorate the trees. Assignments will be made on a first come, first served basis, and spots are limited. There is no cost to decorate a tree, but donations will be accepted.

There are more surprises to come, but right now the committee needs help from the community in order to ensure the event’s success. Anyone who wishes to decorate a small tree or participate in the reverse parade should email villagesoflight@gmail.com. For more information about the event, find Villages of Light on Facebook.

