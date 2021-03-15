Volunteer Bulletin Board

Check out this week’s volunteer opportunities below. To add a volunteer opportunity to the bulletin board, please email the organization’s name, volunteer needs, contact person, phone number, and email address to info@lcnme.com or call 563-3171. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Alna

The Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum is seeking help to rebuild a historic narrow gauge railroad in Alna. For more information, contact Ed Lecuyer at 882-4193 or info@wwfry.org.

Bristol

Bristol Fire and Rescue is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, contact Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman Jr. at 592-5531 or firechief@bristolmaine.org.

Lincoln County

St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf, of Wiscasset, needs a volunteer to make a monthly pickup with their truck or SUV at the Damariscotta Hannaford on a Thursday morning. For more information, email helpyourselfshelf@gmail.com or call St. Philip’s at 882-7184.

The Lincoln County News is seeking area correspondents. For more information, contact J.W. Oliver at 563-3171 or joliver@lcnme.com.

Newcastle

Newcastle Fire Co. is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, call 563-3888 or email newcastlefd@roadrunner.com.

