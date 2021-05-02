Volunteer Bulletin Board

Check out this week’s volunteer opportunities below. To add a volunteer opportunity to the bulletin board, please email the organization’s name, volunteer needs, contact person, phone number, and email address to info@lcnme.com or call 563-3171. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Alna

The Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum is seeking help to rebuild a historic narrow gauge railroad in Alna. For more information, contact Ed Lecuyer at 882-4193 or info@wwfry.org.

Bristol

Bristol Fire and Rescue is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, contact Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman Jr. at 592-5531 or firechief@bristolmaine.org.

Old Bristol Historical Society needs volunteers to dip cedar shingles in preservative before they are applied to the building. This is another stage in the process of restoring the Mill at Pemaquid Falls. Work days are scheduled for Saturdays in May at the mill from 9 a.m. to noon. Other days can be arranged. This is no-skill, no-strength, no-intelligence but necessary work. Gloves, comfy chairs and radio provided. A great way to meet new people and get out of the house. Contact Phil Averill at 529-5349 or oceanguy@tidewater.net.

Lincoln County

The Lincoln County News is seeking area correspondents. For more information, contact J.W. Oliver at 563-3171 or joliver@lcnme.com.

Newcastle

Newcastle Fire Co. is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, call 563-3888 or email newcastlefd@roadrunner.com.

