Volunteer Bulletin Board

Check out this week’s volunteer opportunities below. To add a volunteer opportunity to the bulletin board, please email the organization’s name, volunteer needs, contact person, phone number, and email address to info@lcnme.com or call 563-3171. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Alna

The Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum is seeking help to rebuild a historic narrow gauge railroad in Alna. For more information, contact Ed Lecuyer at 882-4193 or info@wwfry.org.

Bristol

Bristol Fire and Rescue is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, contact Bristol Fire Chief Scott Sutter Jr. at 677-3333 or firechief@bristolmaine.org.

Newcastle

Newcastle Fire Co. is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, call 563-3888 or email newcastlefd@roadrunner.com.

Nobleboro

The Nobleboro Broadband Research Committee is seeking community residents to join their team. If interested in helping expand and enhance broadband availability throughout Nobleboro, please contact the Nobleboro Town Office, 563-8816.

Wiscasset

St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf, Wiscasset, is seeking summer volunteer(s) for picking up & redeeming donated returnables from Wiscasset Transfer Station, Tuesdays and/or Fridays. For more information, contact helpyourselfshelf@gmail.com or St. Philip’s: 882-7184.

