Volunteer Bulletin Board

Check out this week’s volunteer opportunities below. To add a volunteer opportunity to the bulletin board, please email the organization’s name, volunteer needs, contact person, phone number, and email address to info@lcnme.com or call 563-3171. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Alna

The Alna Food Pantry is looking for volunteers to help pack and distribute food orders that they receive. Their pantry is open on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, from 3-5 p.m. They’re also looking for volunteers on other days of the week with more flexible schedules, to help with tasks such as: warehouse maintenance, driving, administration, and grant writing.

The Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum is seeking help to rebuild a historic narrow gauge railroad in Alna. For more information, contact Ed Lecuyer at 882-4193 or info@wwfry.org.

Boothbay Region

Boothbay Rides, a volunteer-based transportation program through CRC, is seeking Volunteer Drivers. No minimum time commitment, just pick up the ride opportunities you can; most are right in the region. Must be 18 years old with a valid Driver’s License, vehicle registration, and auto insurance. jbreithaupt@healthylincolncounty.org or text 350-0536.

Bristol

Bristol Fire and Rescue is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, contact Bristol Fire Chief Scott Sutter Jr. at 677-3333 or firechief@bristolmaine.org.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Friends in Service Helping (LC FISH) needs help to drive neighbors to appointments. Contact Terri Taylor, 350-9808 or lincolncountyfish@gmail.com.

SEARCH Program, Catholic Charities Maine seeks volunteers to provide companionship and support to isolated seniors. Contact Chris Szalay, cszalay@ccmaine.org; 837-8810.

Healthy Lincoln County is looking for a few drivers that could deliver food to residents. Towns vary based on need. Could be a weekly, 2x/month, or monthly opportunity. Interested folks should contact jbreithaupt@healthylincolncounty.org, or text 350-0536.

Newcastle

Newcastle Fire Co. is seeking volunteer firefighters. For more information, call 563-3888 or email newcastlefd@roadrunner.com.

Nobleboro

The Nobleboro Broadband Research Committee is seeking community residents to join their team. If interested in helping expand and enhance broadband availability throughout Nobleboro, contact the Nobleboro town office, 563-8816.

Wiscasset

St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry is seeking volunteer(s) for picking up & redeeming donated returnables from Wiscasset Transfer Station, Tuesdays and/or Fridays. For more information, contact helpyourselfshelf@gmail.com or St. Philip’s: 882-7184.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

