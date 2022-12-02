Volunteer Coordinators Needed for Big Brothers Big Sisters Programs Submitted article December 2, 2022 at 8:43 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBig Brothers Big Sisters Seeks School CoordinatorsGift-Giving Campaign ContinuesBig Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Earns National AwardBig Brothers Big Sisters Connects Kids During IsolationBig Brothers Big Sisters Needs Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!