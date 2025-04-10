Volunteer Docents Sought For Pemaquid Point Lighthouse

As the bicentennial of the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in 2027 approaches, the Friends of the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse group is seeking volunteer docents dedicated to educating and engaging visitors about the rich history of the lighthouse and its Maine coastal surroundings.

The Pemaquid Point Lighthouse is a historic treasure that dates back to 1827 and continues its nightly vigilance as a fully functional United States Coast Guard Lighthouse.

The Friends of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, a member of the American Lighthouse Foundation, maintain the lighthouse so that visitors may climb the tower to admire the view and see its historic Fresnel Lens.

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse is one of a very few operational U.S. lighthouses that is open seven days a week during the summer for guests to tour. This unique opportunity depends solely on volunteer docents.

The lighthouse is open from Memorial Day weekend until Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Docents take three-hour shifts to assist visitors and answer questions. Training is available and shifts are flexible.

For anyone interested in history and who enjoys meeting people from all over the world, being a docent is a rewarding opportunity at the lighthouse with its commanding vistas of the beautiful Gulf of Maine.

For information on becoming a docent at the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, email Adair Heyl at adairheyl@gmail.com or Dom Pucci at pplighthousekeeper@gmail.com.

