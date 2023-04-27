Volunteer Docents Sought for Pemaquid Point Lighthouse

As the summer season approaches, the Friends of the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse seek volunteer docents dedicated to educating and engaging visitors about the rich history of the lighthouse and its Maine coastal surroundings.

Docents provide information regarding the lighthouse’s construction and renovations, the lives of keepers, and events that have occurred at the site

The Pemaquid Point Lighthouse is an historic treasure that dates back to the early 1800s. It is a fully functional Coast Guard lighthouse.

In 2000, the friends group, as a member of the American Lighthouse Foundation, completed a restoration so that visitors may climb the tower, admire the view, and see the Fresnel Lens that was installed in 1856 and still guiding mariners nightly.

Pemaquid Point Light is one of a few lighthouses that is open seven days a week for guests to tour. This opportunity depends solely on our volunteer docents.

For anyone interested in history who enjoys meeting people, being a docent is a rewarding opportunity to enjoy being at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park overlooking the beautiful Gulf of Maine.

The lighthouse is open from Memorial Day until Columbus Day. Docents choose three-and-a-half-hour shifts to assist visitors and answer questions. Training is available. Shifts are flexible.

For more information, call Marty Welt at 563-2739 or Adair Heyl at 757-537-4395.

