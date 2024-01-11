Volunteer to Help Regional Domestic Violence Resource Center

Midcoast Maine has a long history of volunteerism that strengthens communities and empowers individuals.

New Hope Midcoast, the regional domestic violence resource center serving the Midcoast is looking for volunteers who want to join the team, make a difference, and enjoy fun, community events. Volunteers will assist with clerical work and events throughout the year.

Clerical work includes assistance with preparing appeals, petitioning on election day at towns and cities within the organization’s four-county coverage area, and other development work as needed. Event work includes set up and take down of events as well as assistance both before and during events.

Volunteers will receive a brief introduction to New Hope’s services before beginning their work with the agency.

New Hope Midcoast provides free, comprehensive, and trauma-informed services for victims of domestic abuse. New Hope is a member of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence and has served the Midcoast since 1982.

For more information, or to express interest in assisting, contact Joan at 691-5969, or email developmentdirector@newhopemidcoast.org.

