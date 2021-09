The Oktoberfest Waldoboro committee is looking for volunteers willing to give an hour or two to help with the Oktoberfest event that will be held at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If interested or for more information, please send an email to oktoberfestwaldoboro1@gmail.com or call (207) 832-4484.

