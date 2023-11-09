Volunteers Needed for Villages of Light Tree Deployment, Decoration

The Villages of Light Committee needs a few more helping hands to make this year’s event a success.

The committee will be decorating the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. The deployment of small trees throughout Damariscotta and Newcastle will take place the following day, Sunday, Nov. 19, at noon.

On the actual day of the event, Saturday, Nov. 25, elves are needed to help decorate Lincoln Theater at 7:30 a.m. before the Santa Claus meet-and-greet and free family movie.

The Villages of Light parade, the hallmark of the annual event, will take place at 4:30 p.m. Lineup starts at Louis Doe Home Center and Lincoln County Publishing Co., both on Mills Road in Newcastle, at 3:30 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer, call John Roberts at 380-6880.

