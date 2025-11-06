Volunteers Sought For AARP Tax-Aide

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is a nationwide volunteer program that prepares federal and state of Maine tax returns at no cost for taxpayers of all ages. The Midcoast Tax-Aide team is seeking new volunteers for the program.

In Lincoln County, 2025 tax returns will be prepared this winter at the Central Lincoln County YMCA and Skidompha Library, both in Damariscotta. Volunteers receive extensive training leading to IRS certification. Training will take place at the CLC YMCA in January, with tax preparation from early February through Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

AARP Foundation offers free tax filing help to those who need it most. No experience is need to join the program, just a willingness to learn basic tax return law and TaxSlayer software.

Volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds. Volunteer tax preparers work with taxpayers directly, filling out tax returns and helping them receive the deductions and credits they’ve earned.

Anyone interested in learning more is invited to an informal open house at Skidompha Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 8 in the upstairs conference room. For more information, call Mark David at 691-4471 or submit a volunteer application at aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer.

