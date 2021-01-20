Voting Open for January #LCNme365 Winner

The Lincoln County News judges have spoken. Now it’s up to readers to decide the January winner of the #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers submitted photos taken around Lincoln County throughout the month. Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week.

Noah Jordan was selected as the first weekly winner with a photo of New Harbor.

Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm submitted a photo of Hendricks Head Beach in Southport, which was chosen as the second weekly winner.

Kathy Lilly was the third weekly winner for her photo of the Pier 1 tree in Boothbay Harbor.

Cory Elowe was the fourth weekly winner with a photo of a bird feasting on berries.

Each winning photo was first announced on a Wednesday morning on The Lincoln County News’ Instagram account, @lcnme.

To vote for the monthly winner, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest. Only one vote per person is allowed.

The polls will close Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. The winning photo will appear on the front page of the Jan. 28 edition of The Lincoln County News. An interview with the photographer will appear in the same edition.

The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Cupacity, of Damariscotta, the sponsor of this month’s contest.

The January winner will join the 11 other monthly winners in a final round to determine the 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest winner.

To enter the contest, email photos and the photographer’s contact information to photo@lcnme.com. Photos must be taken in Lincoln County to be eligible.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

