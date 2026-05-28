Waldoboro Day Logo Celebrates Town’s Superheroes

The Waldoboro Day Committee has selected the “Superheroes of Waldoboro” logo from Ezabella Fogleman, a student in Hannah Stanley’s class at the Miller School in Waldoboro.

Ezabella’s entry was selected from 30 entries sent to the committee from the school. It was a difficult choice, as all entries were creative, colorful, and fun. Many students showed combinations of their superheroes: parents, teachers, police, military figures, firefighters, doctors, nurses, public works employees, and even their vehicles.

The founders of Waldoboro were also remembered. Ezabella captured the spirit of Waldoboro’s future with two young superheroes in the making.

This year’s “super” Waldoboro Day will start on Friday, June 19 with the traditional bean supper at the Broad Bay Church and an event at the Open House of History featuring reflections on Jasper Stahl’s “Emotional History of Waldoboro.” Both events start at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 20, the day starts at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Safe Harbor Church followed at 8:30 a.m. by the traditional 5K road race, which kicks off from starting at 11 Friendship Road.

The Open House of History is sponsoring an all-day exploration of community life starting at 9 a.m. The German church will be open from 9-11:30 a.m. and the Waldoborough Historical Society will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an unveiling of a memorial for Jean Lawrence, a past president of the historical society, at 3 p.m.

The parade will start at noon following the usual route from Mill Street along Jefferson and Main streets. Activities start at the Sukeforth Field, located off Percy Moody Road, at 1 p.m. with a craft fair, food vendors, and the popular kids zone, which will feature bounce houses, face painting, and more activities for free.

The Dirty McCurdy Band will perform from 4-8 p.m. The day will end with fireworks at 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Route 1.

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