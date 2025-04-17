Waldoboro Day Shaping Up

Plans for Waldoboro Day, Saturday, June 14, are coming together. There will be a 5K road race, a parade, a variety of events, a band concert, and topping off the day’s events: fireworks. This year’s theme, selected through online voting is “Where Community Grows.”

True to the theme, the Waldoboro Day committee is turning to the community for the logo design. The logo will be the result of a contest by the sixth graders at Miller School.

The events start on Friday evening, June 13, at The Waldo Theater with storytelling and artwork by the high school students. The artwork ties into the human history of the area with connections to the river.

On Saturday morning, the 5K road race will welcome families as well as racers to join in a run or walk through the race course. The race is a fundraiser for the Waldoboro Food Pantry. A pancake breakfast follows from 7-9 a.m. at Safe Harbor Church. The parade begins at noon starting on Mill Street and continuing through the town.

The activities begin at the ball fields at Percy Moody Road at 1 p.m. and continue into the evening until 8 p.m. There will be a kids zone with no admittance charge consisting of face-painters, game equipment, two bounce houses, and an inflated obstacle course. There will be food vendors and there are plans for more craft vendors and local organizations to participate.

From 2-3 p.m. the Waldoborough Historical Society and Waldoboro Lions Club will preview and auction off bargains at the ball fields.

The historical society and the Old German Church will be open to the public. Harbour Mitchell, a local archeologist, will do a presentation at the historical society on his research in the Waldoboro area. Michael Amico will repeat last year’s popular walk through town with new destinations based on the town’s history.

After the activities at the ball fields wind down, the Right Track band will begin playing at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

There are plenty of opportunities to help grow the community through this celebration. Of course, the committee is looking for sponsors. This year, instead of T-shirts, the names of sponsors for certain activities will be printed on banners to be placed on the fences at the ball field. All sponsors, regardless of amount will also be acknowledged in the newspaper and social media platforms.

Anyone who may want to participate in the parade, volunteer on the day of the event, or have a table at the craft fair should email waldoboroday@gmail.com. Waldoboro Day committee meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Mondays, May 5, May 26, and June 9 at the Waldoboro town office.

