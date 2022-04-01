Waldoboro Lions Club News

At its regular March meeting, the Waldoboro Lions Club was honored by the visitation of District 41 Governor Jeffrey Woolston, who brought to the Lions the latest news about the district’s activities and future plans about the district’s direction.

In addition to his comments, Woolston presented to each Waldoboro Lion member a new district pin.

Following a delicious chicken dinner, a short business meeting was conducted by King Lion Sandra O’Farrell.

The Lion membership accepted unanimously both a secretary and a treasurer report, voted to donate $500 to help Ukrainian refugees, discussed the upcoming honors banquet, touched upon the Lions’ Scholarship Program, and discussed the coming officer nominating process.

Before adjourning, Woolston installed Audrey Ennamorati as a new member of the Waldoboro Lions Club. Ennamorati was welcomed enthusiastically by the Lion membership.

At the adjournment, the Waldoboro Lions ended the meeting singing the Waldoboro Lions song.

The Lions left the meeting with a sense of accomplishment to meet again in April at its location on Mill Street in Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

