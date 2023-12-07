Waldoboro Lions Honor Retired Teacher

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 the Waldoboro Lions Club hosted a luncheon at Reunion Station in Damariscotta in honor of Jeanette Achorn, retired teacher from Waldoboro.

Achorn was born on New Years Day 1930. She graduated Farmington State College in 1952 where she was a member of Kappa Delta Gamma Sorority. Soon after graduation she married Cedric Achorn who was home on leave from the Air Force. Together they lived in Vienna, Austria where Cedric was stationed for two years.

They returned to Waldoboro and raised a daughter and son, Debbie and Alva. Jeanette Achorn taught school for Warren, Washington, and Waldoboro for 33 years. She was an active member of the Waldoboro Womans Club and the National Education Association.

Today, Jeannette Achorn enjoys knitting and has donated many hats and mittens to the Toys For Tots program and other local charities. Her husband Cedric served as a Waldoboro Lion for many years.

To show their appreciation. the Waldoboro Lions presented Jeanette Achorn with a floral arrangement and a thank you card for her service to the community.

A great time was had by all sharing stories.

