Waldoboro Public Library Goes Curbside

To help protect volunteers, patrons, and donors from the spread of COVID-19 in Maine, the Waldoboro Public Library will return to curbside pickup services.

At the same time, the Village Bookshop in Waldoboro will be closing until further notice.

Patrons can request books by emailing the library at info@waldoboro.lib.me.us, or by calling the library at 832-4484. Pickup will be at a window at the back of the building. Returns can go in the book return box on the sidewalk.

The interlibrary loan program is still in effect. Patrons will also be able to access Wi-Fi in the library parking lot. The library staff can also print and photocopy documents for patrons who don’t have access to a printer.

Patrons may also access the library’s collection of e-books and audiobooks through CloudLibrary, an app which can be downloaded onto their devices at home.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the library will raffle off a wooden hand-crafted train, which can be viewed on the library’s website. Raffle tickets cost $1 each, or six for $5, and are available at the library’s takeout window.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

