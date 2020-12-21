Waldoboro Public Library Needs Trustees and Volunteers

The Waldoboro Public Library Board of Trustees is looking for new members. Volunteers are also needed on the board’s fundraising and building committees.

The board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m., and all board meetings are open to the public. One does not have to be a trustee to serve on a committee.

The annual trustees’ meeting is Jan. 14, at 5 p.m., and it will be held via Zoom. Those interested in becoming a trustee are encouraged to attend.

For more information about being on the board of trustees or a committee, and to request access to the meeting’s link, please contact the library at 832-4484 or info@waldoboro.lib.me.us.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

