Waldoboro Public Library to Reopen March 29

The Waldoboro Public Library will reopen its building to the public on Monday, March 29.

The building had been open to the public through the summer and fall, before going to curbside service only at the holidays and subsequent surges of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The same restrictions will be in place as before. Patrons must wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entering the building, occupancy will be limited to 10 in the adult wing and one family at a time in the children’s wing, and visits will be limited to 30 minutes. Curbside service will continue for those who prefer it.

The community is reminded that Wi-Fi internet connectivity is available outside the building at all hours and registered patrons may access the app CloudLibrary, which has thousands of downloadable audiobooks and e-books.

The library is open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 832-4484 or email info@waldoboro.lib.me.us.

