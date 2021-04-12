Waldoboro Village Bookshop to Reopen April 13

Busy volunteers from the Waldoboro Public Library will again hang the open sign on the Waldoboro Village Bookshop at 25 Main St. beginning Tuesday, April 13.

The secondhand bookshop, which originally opened in July 2019, has taken precautions over the past year due to -COVID-19 by using curbside pickup, closing for periods of time, and setting up outside last summer at the Long Cove Farmer’s Market.

All proceeds from sales at the shop benefit the library.

New hours will be 1-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The wide selection of hardcover and paperback books includes fiction, mysteries, biographies and memoirs, poetry, children’s, Maine-focused, antiquarian collectables, gardening, spiritual, how-to, and much more. Readers can find a gently used bestselling hardcover published in the past year for $5 or a 50-cent paperback thriller, and everything in between.

COVID-19 safety rules, including mandatory masks and no more than three customers at a time, will apply.

The bookshop shares its space with the Waldoboro office of Midcoast Conservancy.

