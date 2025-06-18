The Lincoln County News
Waldoboro Woman’s Club News

at

A new hand-braided rug Waldoboro Womans Club member Charlotte Gulezian made for this years fundraiser at the Waldoboro Public Library. (Photo courtesy Eleanor Krause)

On display at the Waldoboro Public Library is the new hand-braided rug Waldoboro Woman’s Club member Charlotte Gulezian made for this year’s fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale for $1 each or six for $5 dollars and can be purchased at the library or at the club’s annual Whale of a Sale event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at the American Legion on Jefferson Street. Members will again offer tables of white elephant items and jewelry; bake sale; plants; and a silent auction of many items donated from local businesses.

All donations and proceeds will go toward the student scholarship fund.


